Russian Miss Universe Contestant Kseniya Alexandrova Dies at Age 30 "Her grace, beauty, and spirit left an unforgettable mark on the Miss Universe family and beyond." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 18 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Russian model and former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova passed away on Aug. 12, 2025. Kseniya was only 30 years old at the time of her death and had bright plans for her future.

Article continues below advertisement

As the beauty pageant community mourns her loss, many wonder what happened that led to her death. Here's what we know about Kseniya's cause of death and how she's being remembered by those who loved her.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Kseniya Alexandrova's cause of death?

Kseniya died from injuries she sustained during a car accident in Tver Oblast, Russia, in July 2025. According to Russian outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Kseniya was in the car with her husband, Ilya, when an elk collided with the vehicle. She was in the passenger side of her husband's car when the animal unexpectedly appeared on the road. In a statement shared with RG, Kseniya's husband recalled the incident happening so fast that he struggled to realize their reality.

"From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed," he shared in a statement, which was translated to English from Russian. "I didn't have time to do anything." He added that his wife was unconscious on the scene, and recalled that "Everything was covered in blood." Following the collision, nearby drivers approached the car to help the couple before emergency responders appeared 15 minutes after the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Kseniya was transported to a hospital in Moscow, but her injuries ultimately proved fatal, as she suffered a traumatic brain injury. The model had remained in the Sklifosovsky Research Institute in the intensive care unit (ICU) for over a month before she died.

Article continues below advertisement

Kseniya Alexandrova was celebrating being a newlywed in her final months.

Kseniya's tragic death came just months after she and her husband tied the knot in March 2025. In April 2025, she shared photos on Instagram of her wedding, which featured her wearing a stunning wedding gown and veil in a room filled with their loved ones.

"22.03.25," the beauty queen captioned the post, adding, "I remember every second and it seems that I am still experiencing the whirlwind of emotions. There was so much love, joy, and sincere feelings on this day that the heart is still full of them. Thanks to everyone who was with us - it's priceless!"

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Kseniya's death, she received tributes from those who supported her modeling and pageant careers. Modus Vivendis agency, who signed her to their agency when she was 19, paid tribute to her on social media, sharing that she was, "brilliant, talented, and extraordinarily radiant." Miss Universe, the competition where Kseniya represented Russia, also expressed their condolences in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Miss Universe Organization extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and everyone whose life was touched by the light of Miss Universe Russia 2017, Kseniya Alexandrova," the post read. "Her grace, beauty, and spirit left an unforgettable mark on the Miss Universe family and beyond. May her memory continue to inspire kindness, strength, and love in all those who were fortunate enough to know her."