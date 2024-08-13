Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Tim Tebow Married a Former Beauty Queen of Course! "I had attached my worth, my value to the thing that I thought made me important, worthy," Demi-Leigh said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 13 2024, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It won't surprise many fans that football legend Tim Tebow married a former Miss Universe named Demi-Leigh Tebow. The sports star's wife is also the author of a book aptly titled A Crown That Lasts.

Tim and the model met in 2018 and have been together ever since! Read on to learn about their relationship, as well as what Demi-Leigh is doing with her life now that she has retired from the beauty pageant world.

Tim Tebow married Demi-Leigh in 2020 in her native South Africa.

Per People, after two years of dating, Tim and Demi-Leigh tied the knot. The former Florida Gator said about meeting his future wife, "I knew that she was a very special person. And after the initial attraction, we realized that we both share the same faith, which was so important to me."

About their wedding, he sweetly continued, "I've been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along … all of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait."

Tim Tebow's wife feels her worth is measured by much more than a crown.

After four years of marriage, Demi-Leigh is keeping busy in her professional life. Speaking about her book to Fox News in August 2024, Demi-Leigh explained about finding her value post-beauty pageants, "Eventually I realized that I had left my identity on that stage alongside my Miss Universe crown because I had attached my worth, my value to the thing that I thought made me important, worthy."

The religious Mrs. Tebow added, "As believers, I believe that we are called to strive for excellence, chasing that corner office, that dream job, that next paycheck, that dream car, whatever that might be." The South Africa native added, "It's not like any of those things are bad, but it's when we attach our identity to something that is temporary that we walk a real tightrope."

Demi-Leigh, a carjacking survivor, also founded the Unbreakable Campaign. As she explained, "Unbreakable was born when I wanted to really empower college students with how to look out for themselves, how to be preventative in certain situations."

The activist is also involved in many other international charitable endeavors, as she documents on her Instagram. And as fans know, Tim is also a passionate speaker and deeply involved in the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Per the foundation's website, their "mission is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need." Moreover, "The Tim Tebow Foundation is currently fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves in over 70 countries and counting through four primary ministry focuses with 16 initiatives."