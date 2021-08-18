Why Did Tim Tebow Get Cut? He Drifted Far Away From His College Glory Days

It's clear that professional sports can be unforgivably brutal. Making the cut for any team requires a high level of dedication and talent, and there are any number of factors/variables that can cut your career short before you know it — injuries that render playing impossible, or just time/aging in general can result in a greatly reduced career. There's a reason LeBron James spends a reported $1.5 million a year on his body: The toll that top-level athletic training takes on your body is no joke.

But is that what happened with Tim Tebow ? The quarterback is often referred to as a "dud" in the NFL, but his college career was so impressive he seems to have amassed a high net worth based on those exploits alone.

But physical prowess can only take one so far in athletics, and there are some dogged competitors who manage to defy the odds to reach the highest level of their respective sports. And we also see what happens when pros "fall from grace," so to speak, even when physically they appear to be in tip-top shape.

Why did Tim Tebow get cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Unfortunately, the athlete just wasn't playing up to a high enough level to capture the attention of Jaguars' management and keep him on the main roster. The quarterback thanked the organization for the opportunity to get a second chance at an NFL career, stating on Twitter: "Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…"

He continued, "Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28."

Tebow was one of the more polarizing professional athletes to come out of the NFL in recent years for various reasons. For one, he was outspokenly religious and would often quote biblical scripture and kneel on the field in prayer as a sign of devotion to his Christian faith. Then there was talk of how his personal beliefs factored into his romantic life.

Tebow proclaimed several times that he practiced abstinence, something that reportedly played a factor in his engagement with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo breaking off. This sparked a bunch of rumors about his personal life, chief among them that the quarterback was hiding the fact that he was gay.

Another reason why Tebow made so many headlines was that the promise of football excellence he consistently displayed in college didn't exactly translate to his professional career. Tim's time at the University of Florida was a record-setting one, solidifying him as one of the best college players of all time. Not only did he win a Heisman trophy, but he was one victory shy of securing Florida's first undefeated season.

Tim was still able to help lead the team to a second title during his tenure, and when he closed out his career with the Gators he had amassed a trove of accomplishments: He was a two-time SEC Player of the Year, two-time national champion, a three-time Heisman finalist, and he set 5 NCAA, 14 SEC, and 28 University of Florida Football records. In short, the kid had the goods. That was, until he hit the NFL.

While the initial games he played for the NFL with Denver Broncos saw some impressive plays and ridiculous come-from-behind wins, Tebow was ultimately traded to the New York Jets, but the QB's completion percentage took a nosedive and he never seemed to recover. It didn't take long for Tim to leave the NFL to try his hand at playing in the Minor Leagues with the NY Mets' development team, until he decided to move from his MLB career aspirations before getting a second chance in the NFL with the Jaguars.

