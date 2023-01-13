Home > Television Source: Miss Universe It's Nearly Time to Crown Miss Universe — Here's How to Watch the Pageant By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 13 2023, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

The biggest beauty pageant of the year is upon us once again. The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant of 2023 will soon crown the champion for 2022. This year's pageant includes contestants from more than 84 different countries and territories, and it features a number of firsts for Miss Universe's long-running history.

The Miss Universe pageant will be held on Jan. 14. But if you're a longtime fan of the competition, you may have already noticed that you won't find it on any of the usual outlets. We've got the details on where, when, and how you can watch the Miss Universe Pageant.

Here's how to watch the Miss Universe Pageant.

This year marks the first-ever pageant since 1962 that will not be aired on any major American television network. This change came as a Thailand-based media group known as JKN Global Group purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $14 million. JKN is currently run by a Thai trans woman named Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, making her the first woman in history to own the organization.

The pageant previously aired on outlets like Fox and NBC, among others. But while you won't be able to watch it on basic cable, the Miss Universe Pageant can still be streamed on the internet. This year's Miss Universe will be streaming on The Roku Channel for free. You can visit the official site and watch the competition as it unfolds. For Spanish-speaking viewers, the pageant will also air as usual on Telemundo. As of this writing, The Roku Channel is also streaming the 69th Miss Universe.

The 2023 pageant will crown Miss Universe 2022.

The 71st Miss Universe Pageant is certainly a historic one. Aside from its new ownership and new streaming home, this will also be the very first time that the competition will have an all-female presenting panel. According to an exclusive report from Variety, the event will be hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and talk show personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins.