Did You Know 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Filmed on a Legendary Sound Stage? Details

America's top queens are back and the stakes are higher than ever in the fifteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is back and better than before. With the biggest cash prize ever in the history of the show ($200,000, to be precise), the opportunity for greatness is larger than ever. But wait — where is RuPaul's Drag Race actually filmed?

And has the iconic reality series been filmed at the same location since it first debuted in February 2009? Here's what we know about where RuPaul's Drag Race has been filmed, and details on the future on the series.

Where is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' actually filmed?

So let's start off with the basic filming location for RuPaul's Drag Race – to nobody's surprise, the hit reality series is filmed in Los Angeles. Now let's get a little more specific, shall we? Where was RuPaul's Drag Race filmed in Los Angeles? The answer? Sunset Las Palmas Studios, which houses a lot of television history.

Founded in 1919, Sunset Las Palmas Studios were originally known as Hollywood Studios, per the Sunset Las Palmas Studios website. Some of the original stars that made the studio set home included Mary Pickford, Howard Hughes, the famous German shepherd Rin Tin Tin, Fred Astaire, and more.

The RuPaul's Drag Race filming location also housed the iconic series Soul Train. Other famous shows that filmed on the Sunset Las Palmas Studios soundset included Jeopardy, Star Search, and many, many more. RuPaul's Drag Race has filmed at Sunset Las Palmas Studios since the very first season, according to IMDb.

How many episodes are in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15?

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 kicked off 2023 with a bang thanks to a two-episode season premier, with pop music queen Ariana Grande returning as a guest judge. So how many episodes will there be in total for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15?

We don't have an actual confirmed episode count yet for the entirety of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. However, given the show's past history of episode counts, the entire season could range from anywhere from 10 to 16 episodes. Hey, we're all for maximum queen content!

When can I watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' live? Where can it be streamed?

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 air every Friday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. Per Deadline, Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race is returning to the 60-minute episode format, as opposed to the show's past 90 minute episodes.