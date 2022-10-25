'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Eureka O'Hara Opens Up About Mental Health and Her Queer Identity (EXCLUSIVE)

While Eureka has helped others discover who they are while filming We're Here, they've returned the favor.

"My personal journey has evolved immensely because I discovered more about who I am as a person working so closely with these people," she explained. "When you are vulnerable with others, you really learn a lot more about yourself. And by being able to help my drag children through some of the things and the traumas that they've been through, it's also allowed me to discover things about myself."