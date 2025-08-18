Details About Former NBA Player Shawn Bradley's Accident That Left Him Paralyzed "Stay positive Shawn! You have a great life, great wife, and great kids." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 18 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@shawn_bradley_basketballplayer

As one of the tallest players in NBA history, standing at 7 feet 6 inches, Shawn Bradley is hard to forget. He was drafted in the first round of the 1993 NBA Draft as the second overall pick, starting his career with the Philadelphia 76ers before bouncing between the New Jersey Nets and Dallas Mavericks. He ultimately ended his career with the Mavericks, playing a straight stretch from 1997 through 2005.

Bradley retired in 2005 at the age of 33 and likely began living a life similar to that of other retired pro NBA players. But in the years following his retirement, something tragic happened. Here’s everything you need to know about the tragedy that took away Bradley’s ability to walk.

What happened to former NBA player Shawn Bradley?

Years after his 2005 retirement, Shawn Bradley was involved in a bicycle accident in 2021 that left him with a severe spinal cord injury, paralyzing him from the chest down, he confirmed to Sports Illustrated in 2022.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Bradley was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, when he was struck from behind by a car, according to a statement previously released by the Mavericks organization. He later clarified to Sports Illustrated that the vehicle was a Dodge minivan being driven by a woman who was “hustling” to get to her child’s school to pick them up.

Bradley “tumbled” over the vehicle and landed headfirst on the pavement, causing his helmet to crack. He couldn’t move his arms or legs, only his eyes, and quickly feared he might suffocate to death. While Bradley survived the accident, the road to recovery has been long, with no full recovery in sight.

After the accident, Bradley underwent neck fusion surgery. When the Mavericks shared details about the accident in March 2021, he had already spent eight weeks hospitalized and in rehab. While he had much more work ahead, the bicycle accident ultimately prevented him from ever walking again. During the recovery process, Bradley was being cared for by his wife, Carrie, who stayed “by his side around the clock.”

He also received an outpouring of support from fellow NBA players and even Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who purchased the team in 2000, meaning Bradley had played for the franchise under Cuban’s ownership. Cuban said, "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. "We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."

The person who hit Shawn Bradley was not charged.