Who Is Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison Married To? Inside His Marriage

On June 28, 2021, it was officially announced that Nico was named the new general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, taking over the position from Donnie Nelson.

The love lives of professional athletes are often the subject of heavy conversation and endless headlines — but for those behind the scenes of the teams we love, their relationships are far less public, such as Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

On June 28, 2021, it was officially announced that Nico was named the new general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, taking over the position from Donnie Nelson, the Dallas Mavericks confirmed in a press release at the time. Many want to know more about Nico's personal life. So let's get into it!

Who is Nico Harrison married to?

Nico is married to Darlise Harrison, who was born and raised in Philadelphia and has an extensive career as a television producer from ABC News and BET’s former flagship video countdown show, 106th & Park, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Nico Harrison seems to be close with his kids.

Nico and Darlise initially met on the show and their paths later crossed again before they married in 2008. The couple are the parents to daughters, Noelle and Nia.

Despite his current job, Nico never played in the NBA himself. During his early days as an international basketball player, Nico played for various teams including the Leuven Bears in Belgium, Japan’s Hitachi Honshu Rising Sun and the Black Hill Posse, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Nico eventually landed a job at Nike. While at the global sports brands, he initially worked as a regional field representative for the NBA beginning in 2002 before being promoted to vice president of North American basketball operations until 2021, according to Andscape.

His tenure with the Mavericks is going strong.

In June 2024, the Dallas Mavericks announced that Nico had been awarded a multi-year contract extension, via press release.“Nico Harrison has demonstrated his leadership and capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization,” Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said at the time. “His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and of course this year’s NBA Finals,” he said.

“We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish,” Dumont added.