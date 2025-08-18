Justin Bieber Impersonator Takes Stage at Vegas Nightclub XS — "That's 'Bustin Jieber!'" That's not Justin Bieber, "that's Dustin Cheaper." By Ivy Griffith Updated Aug. 18 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @edwinrecon1, @ireneclaire

While by nature an "impersonator" is not the real thing, some of them are extraordinary dupes for the original. There are some impersonators of both actors and singers who are so good that you might even struggle to tell them apart from the person they're imitating. But not everyone is that spot-on.

A furor erupted after a Justin Bieber impersonator took the stage at an elite nightclub in Las Vegas called XS in August 2025. To say that people weren't convinced is a bit of an understatement. Here's what we know about the jaw-dropping Bieber impersonator's performance that quickly went viral.

A Justin Bieber impersonator somehow performed at the popular XS nightclub in Las Vegas.

There are few worlds as elite as the nightclubs in Vegas. The best of the best, including the range of resort and nightclub properties owned by Wynn, can afford the top performers in the world, and often do exactly that, competing with one another by billing the top talent. The world is cut-throat, professional, and filled with stars.

While there is no official word on the subject, rumors have begun circulating that XS was seemingly hoodwinked by a Justin Bieber impersonator some say they thought was the real thing.

That impersonator, whom online rumors suggest is named Dylan Desclos, took the stage with DJ Gryffin, performing a set that raised eyebrows in the nightclub, according to Bro Bible. If it's true that an impersonator tricked the talent hunters at Wynn, it's a terrible look for the company.

It's not clear whether or not the talent hunters at XS knew he was an impersonator or thought he was the real deal, as rumors suggest. But one thing is clear: people weren't enamored by the Justin experience.

People aren't convinced by the impersonator's skills.

Tickled social media users took to their respective platforms to weigh in on the performance, which many people mocked for the performer's uninspired moves and less-than-perfect lip-syncing.

Some pointed out that the performer doesn't even look like the real Justin Bieber, with one person calling him, "Bustin Jieber" and another sneering, "Dustin Cheaper." One person asked incredulously, "Did Gryffin think he was the real Justin?!" Another added a crying emoji and demanded, "How did he pull this off at the WYNN?!"

One TikTok user asked in awe, "Am I the only one who thinks that looks nothing like him?" while another added, "He looks way too healthy to be the real Justin Bieber." Some marveled that he went so far as to get the same tattoos as Justin, with another musing that this could well be the best prank of all time.

