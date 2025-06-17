Who Did Justin Bieber Publicly End His Friendship With? Inside the Speculation 2025 has been a tough year so far for Justin Bieber — but no one truly seems to know what’s going on. By Danielle Jennings Published June 17 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout the last few months, fans have expressed their ongoing concern for Justin Bieber, and his latest social media posts have only increased their worries. The pop star recently shared that he ended a friendship, but stopped short of naming names, prompting internet sleuths to find out who it is.

From rumors about the state of his marriage and alleged substance abuse to concerns about his mental and physical health, 2025 has been a tough year so far for Justin, but no one truly seems to know what’s going on.

Who did Justin Bieber publicly end a friendship with?

Fans are speculating about who in Justin’s inner circle is on the outs. On Father’s Day, Justin took to Instagram to share multiple posts of screenshotted text messages he had with an unidentified friend that he recently cut ties with. “I would never suppress my emotions for someone,” the texts began. “Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been thru. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

The friend then replied to Justin’s messages, writing “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.” The Grammy winner then went on to share more messages and confirmed the official end of the friendship. “Ouch. This friendship is officially over,” Justin wrote. “I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship.”

“I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries,” he continued. “I thought u were a p---y which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. This confirms u were the p---y I always thought u were.” Justin then sent a middle finger emoji and replied “Blocking you now,” to the former friend. While the person’s identity remains a mystery, Justin has reportedly been trimming his inner circle for quite a while.

What did Justin post after sharing the screenshots?

In a follow-up post on his Instagram Stories, Justin took aim at commenters who expressed concern for him. “Quit asking me if I’m OK,” his post read. “Quit asking me how I’m doing. I don’t do that to you because I know how life is for all of us. It’s hard. Let's encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn’t come off as care. It’s just oppressive weirdo”

On Monday, June 16, Justin posted another lengthy message regarding the public’s concern. “People keep telling me to heal,” he began. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.” “I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them,” Justin continued. “And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am.”