Actor Terence Stamp's Net Worth Reflected His Long Career in Hollywood Terence Stamp's net worth reflected his long Hollywood career. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 18 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET

Following the news of his death at the age of 87, many people are looking back at the remarkable legacy of actor Terence Stamp. Terence, who played General Zod in the first two Superman movies, was also known for a series of performances in British films in the 1960s, and for his work in Steven Soderbergh's The Limey later in his career.

Even as many look back at his varied work on screen, though, some are also wondering what the actor's net worth was at the time of his death. After decades in Hollywood, here's what we know about Terence Stamp's net worth.

Source: Rank Film Distributors

What was Terence Stamp's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Terence's net worth at the time of his death was $10 million. While he was never one of the most famous or highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Terence was an admired actor for decades and worked with some of the most famous directors to ever make films. That status helped him to work regularly, which explains how he wound up with a substantial net worth at the time of his death.

Terence Stamp Actor Net worth: $10 million Terence Stamp was an English actor who starred in a number of British films in the 1960s, including Ken Loach's Poor Cow and Peter Ustinov's Billy Budd. He would later earn greater acclaim for his work in the first two Superman films, and for his appearances in everything from a Star Wars movie to The Limey. Birthdate: July 22, 1938 Birthplace: Stepney, London, England Birth Name: Terence Henry Stamp Father: Thomas Stamp Mother: Ethel Esther

Tributes have poured in following the news of his death.

Although he was never the most famous actor in Hollywood, Terence was beloved for his decades of work on screen, and that love was clear as tributes started pouring in following the news of his death.

“Terence was kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating,” director Edgar Wright wrote in a post on Instagram. The two worked together on 2021's Last Night in Soho. “Terence was a true movie star: the camera loved him, and he loved it right back,” Edgar wrote.

Bill Duke, an actor and director who worked with Terence on The Limey, wrote about his onscreen presence and his offscreen warmth. "When I had the privilege of starring alongside him in The Limey, I witnessed firsthand the depth of his craft, his quiet strength, and the unmistakable presence that made him one of the greats," he wrote on Facebook. "He brought a rare intensity to the screen, but off-screen he carried himself with warmth, grace, and generosity."