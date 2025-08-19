The Net Worth of Eva Pilgrim Is Set to Increase With New ‘Inside Edition’ Job Deborah Norville took over ‘Inside Edition’ in 1995 and was the host for 30 years until she announced she was stepping down from her role in April 2025. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 19 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: YouTube:@InsideEdition

Television news and morning shows have loyal and devoted audiences that faithfully follow them throughout their career trajectory, even if that means exiting one show for another. Inside Edition was initially hosted by David Frost and followed by Bill O’Reilly; however, Deborah Norville took over in 1995 and was the host for 30 years until she announced she was stepping down from her role in April 2025.

Eva Pilgrim, a former anchor on ABC’s perennial morning program Good Morning America, has since transitioned to fill the very big shoes of legendary anchor Deborah Norville as the new lead anchor on Inside Edition. With her new role, let’s take a look at what Eva’s net worth is — and how it could possibly increase.

What is Eva Pilgrim’s net worth?

According to Closer Weekly, Eva Pilgrim has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2024, the bulk of which is due to her over 20-year career in broadcast journalism. In addition to her time on Good Morning America, Eva also worked for ABC News and local affiliates in Philadelphia and Indiana. However, now that she has been appointed to the coveted lead anchor role on Inside Edition, her wealth is set to increase. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Deborah’s annual salary on Inside Edition was $4 million, so it’s expected that Eva’s financial prospects as the new host of the show can only increase.

Eva Pilgrim News anchor Net worth: $1 million Eva Pilgrim is an American broadcast journalist known for her work on ‘Good Morning America.’ Birth date: August 30, 1982 Birth place: Seoul, South Korea Birth name: Eva Pilgrim Father: Tim Pilgrim Mother: Insook Kim Gayle Marriages: Ed Harrington (married 2020) Children: 1, daughter Ella (born 2023) Education: University of South Carolina, University of Florida

Eva shared her excitement and appreciation for being chosen as the new host of ‘Inside Edition.’

In an August 2025 exclusive interview with People, Eva got candid about her new position. "My mother, when I told her I was interviewing for this job, lost her mind. I watched Inside Edition growing up. It was on in our house, but also in my first TV job, it was a show that came on between newscasts," she recalled."It's a legacy."

"To be in this job now at a point where I really appreciate everything that it is? I can't believe the job [was] open!,” the mother of one added. “Deborah was really nice and sent me an email, and at the end of the email she was floored that she had been in the job for as long as she had. She said that was because it was just such a great job, so why would you leave? It's one of those jobs that people don't leave because it's great."