Sheinelle Jones Missed Hoda Kotb's Final 'The Today Show' Taping — What Happened? Sheinelle has also missed several January 2025 'Today Show' episodes. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 10 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET

Most people who tune into The Today Show don't specifically choose the program just to hear the anchors' take on the 24-hour news cycle. Over the years, some of the news show's staples have become celebrities themselves, as their viewers want to know all the details regarding their love lives, children, and, in many cases, their whereabouts. Several fans have even taken to social media to find an anchor when they go missing from their broadcast.

In January 2025, The Today Show team and viewers gathered to say goodbye to longtime anchor Hoda Kotb, who aired her final broadcast on Today on Friday, Jan. 10. Hoda's last Today show airing included many of her colleagues, friends, and even a visit from Kermit the Frog. However, one of her colleagues was noticeably missing. As the Today team said goodbye to Hoda, eagle-eyed fans realized Sheinelle Jones was missing from the celebration.

What happened to 'Today Show' anchor Shenielle Jones?

Shenielle's absence from Hoda's last show was something Today Show fans wanted addressed like yesterday. Underneath the show's post about Hoda's farewell episode, where fans can see live updates from the event, a viewer asked why Shenielle didn't join her fellow co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly in saying goodbye to the beloved anchor.

"Where’s Sheinelle Jones?" the fan asked on X (formerly Twitter).

Sheinelle has been with Today since 2014, as part of Weekend Today. As of this writing, she's still listed as an anchor of Today Third Hour, along with Craig, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer. She has been absent a few times throughout her decade-long tenure with the show, including in November 2024, when she missed a Today Third Hour segment to go outside of Philadelphia to speak with the Society of Professional Women. However, Shenielle has been absent from a few Third Hour episodes since the holidays and the new year.

In addition to not appearing on-screen, Shenielle's fans haven't seen the anchor on her social media feeds since December 2024. Her final post before what seems to be a social media break came on Dec. 16 and showed her and her son, Kayin, posing next to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for President Biden's final White House Christmas Tree lighting. Underneath the post, fans have continued wondering where Sheinelle is.

Are Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb friends?

While it's unclear where Sheinelle has been lately, fans shouldn't be concerned about her and Hoda being at odds. Although Sheinelle missed Hoda's last show, it likely had nothing to do with her personal feelings towards her friend. Sheinelle has admired Hoda and their friendship throughout their time working together and expressed as much during Hoda's 60th birthday in August 2024.

"To my friend who exudes joy and love every single morning. Love you @hodakotb!!" she said. "I know I say it all of the time, but you make my heart happy."

Sheinelle was also by Hoda's side in September 2024 when the anchor announced her Today Show departure. Sheinelle showed her support for her friend while also showing her how much she would be missed.