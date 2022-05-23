Amy Andrews From Detroit's Fox 2 News Hasn't Been on the Air in a While — What Happened?By Stephanie Harper
May. 23 2022, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Fox 2 Detroit viewers have grown accustomed to seeing Amy Andrews as one of the leading news anchors since 2011. For a little while though, she’s been missing from her usual slot.
Amy hasn’t been live on the air in a while, and her fans are starting to get a little concerned. Here’s what we know about the situation.
What happened to Amy Andrews from Fox 2 News in Detroit?
The latest update about Amy from Fox 2 News is that she is taking a break for a while. On May 18, 2022, she posted a message to her fans and followers on social media that says, “Hello my loves. A lot of you have been asking where I’ve been. Unfortunately, I have to take a few weeks off from anchoring @FOX2News mornings to deal with some health issues."
She continued, "I want you to know I will miss you very much. Please keep me in your thoughts.”
Her comment sections on Instagram and Twitter are filled with messages of support. Unfortunately for those who are curious, Amy didn’t open up about the specific details of the health issues she’s dealing with right now.
Amy Andrews' fans have reacted with concern to the news of her break from Fox 2 News.
On Instagram alone, the concern for Amy's well-being is abundantly clear. One user wrote, “You are in my prayers always. Sending prayers for God‘s healing power for you and your family in Jesus‘s name."
Another person wrote, “[I would] watch you every morning. Was wondering where you were. Thoughts and prayers go out to you.”
Amy responded on Twitter saying, “Overwhelmed with all the love! I will try to get back to as many emails, messages, and calls as possible one of these days. In the meantime, thank you so very much." She was sure to add a red heart emoji to her message.
Until she decides to make an announcement about the health issues she’s facing, it’s still a mystery for now. The amount of time she'll be on a break from Fox News 2 is also to be determined.