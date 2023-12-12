Home > Entertainment Erie News Anchor Emily Matson Died in a Train Accident, Investigations Are Underway Erie News Now announced in a statement that anchor Emily Matson had died at just 42, leaving many wondering exactly what happened to her. By Joseph Allen Dec. 12 2023, Published 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Emily Matson News

Emily Matson, a news anchor in Erie, Penn., died at just 42 years old after being struck by a train.

The exact reasons for the accident remain unclear, but tributes have already started pouring in that remember who Emily was both as a person and as a reporter and colleague.

Emily had been with Erie News Now for nearly 20 years and was from the area.

The Erie, Penn. community is in mourning following the news that Emily Matson, an anchor at the network who has been with the station for almost 20 years, had died at just 42 years old. Following the news of her death, many regular viewers of Erie News Now wondered what happened to Emily, and how she died.

Emily, who was a native of Erie, wasn't shy about extolling the virtues of her hometown. She started at Erie News Now as a reporter and producer before methodically working her way up and into her current position.

What was Emily Matson's cause of death?

Erie News Now's parent company Lily Broadcasting was the first to announce Emily's death in a statement released on Dec. 11, 2023. “It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson,” the statement read. “Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania."

“We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time," the statement concluded. The statement was appropriately somber but didn't offer many details on what exactly had happened to Emily. According to other reports, Emily died after being struck by a train, although how exactly that happened is still unclear. Investigations into Emily's death are still ongoing, so there may be more information to come about what happened to her.

Emily was proud to be an anchor in her hometown.

In her bio for Erie News Now, which is written in the first person, Emily says that she was thrilled to be able to work as an anchor for her hometown news channel. “I must be dreaming! An anchor gig in my hometown! I am so happy to be in Erie, telling the stories that impact my neighbors every day,” her bio reads. Emily had been with the station for almost two decades.

Source: Facebook/Emily Matson News

David Wolter, a former colleague of Emily's who now works in Kentucky, had nothing but kind things to say following her death. “Her personality was contagious and the way she was on-air was exactly how she was off-air,” he said on Facebook. “She was real, and simply a wonderful person to know. It was always good times when I got the opportunity to work with her.”