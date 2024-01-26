Home > Entertainment What Happened to Amanda Hanson? The Newswoman Has Died at Age 38 Former anchor and behind-the-scenes newswoman Amanda Hanson passed away at 38 years old. What happened to her? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Jan. 26 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Action News 5

A beloved former Arkansas newswoman who worked at Action News 5 in Memphis died at 38 years old. Amanda Hanson is being remembered by colleagues at both stations following her untimely passing.

What happened to Amanda? While details are sparse, here's what we know about the death of the dedicated journalist, including what fans are saying in the wake of the shocking loss.

So, what happened to Amanda Hanson?

Amanda was a valued member of the Memphis Action News 5 team when she died. The young journalist joined the station in 2021 as its Leader of Digital Innovation. Colleagues are remembering her "infectious energy," "unwavering dedication," and "innovative spirit."

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person," the station reported. It was also shared that Amanda had only recently married her husband Darren.

Meanwhile, KAIT News, where she formerly worked, noted that "Amanda was a great journalist and dear friend to many." Both announcements simply mentioned that she suffered a medical emergency and passed away due to complications.

A well-known journalist from Memphis, Amanda Hanson, passed away abruptly. Former K8 anchor and journalist, her colleague Ryan Vaughan shared this sorrowful news on social media. The statement, devoid of embellishments, conveyed the stark reality of her passing.

Amanda Hanson’s… pic.twitter.com/riS31Ujxwq — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) January 26, 2024

What was Amanda Hanson's cause of death?

At this time, there are no specific details being shared about how Amanda died, other than that she suffered from medical complications. This leaves the door open for people to speculate about what happened, but again, no further information was available for the many viewers that are shocked to find out that Amanda is gone.

This is Awful. Amanda was a wonderful person who really loved the news biz. Life really isn’t fair. My condolences to her family. — George Brown (@georgebrownmem) January 26, 2024

Until more information is available, former colleagues and fans are sharing their condolences online. "We at Flinn Broadcasting are saddened by the passing of Amanda," a former employer tweeted. "Amanda was apart of our team for a period in the early 2000s as a weekend DJ. Her energy and passion for life and her love for her family was one of kind. We are thinking and praying for her husband and family."