Fox Journalist Matt Napolitano Has Died at 33 Years Old — His Husband Shares How He Died Fox News journalist Matt Napolitano has died at just 33 years old. What was his cause of death? Matt's husband shared details about how he died. By Melissa Willets Dec. 27 2023, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Fox News journalist, former game show contestant, and Jets mega-fan Matt Napolitano made a huge impression on many colleagues and friends.

He died at just 33 years old on Dec. 24, 2023, and is being mourned on social media.

Matt's husband shared a short but moving tribute to him online and explained his cause of death.

Fox News sports journalist and radio host Matt Napolitano died on Dec. 24, 2023. He was just 33 years old. His family, colleagues, friends, and fans remember his life and mourn their loss. Many people have questions though. What was Matt's cause of death?

Matt's husband, whom he wed just seven months ago, shared how the longtime Jets fan and game show enthusiast passed away. Keep reading for all of the details.

So, what was Matt Napolitano's cause of death?

According to Matt's husband Ricky Whitcomb, Matt was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease two decades ago and he died as a result of an infection.

Ricky shared news of Matt's death via Twitter, with the timing sadly being Christmas Eve. "With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning," he wrote as a caption to a photo of Matt cuddling with his dog. "He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions," Ricky added. "An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last-minute Jets win today."

On Christmas Eve, the New York Jets achieved a 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders with a last-minute field goal. The team has endured an overall bitterly disappointing season in 2023.

According to Out Sports, Matt was much loved and admired by his colleagues. This sentiment was exemplified by writers like Jerry Beach, who shared on Twitter, "On this Christmas Eve, please keep in your thoughts the husband, family, and friends of @MattNapolitano, who died this weekend. He was an unbelievably funny and talented person and it was a privilege to get to know and befriend him when he was a Hofstra student covering sports at the U."

Many colleagues are deeply mourning Matt Napolitano's death.

It can only speak to what a positive impact Matt made on the lives of many who those who knew him how flooded social media is with deep despair over the untimely passing of the former Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! contestant.

"It's a stunning and unimaginable loss," Ann Karrick tweeted. "Matt was a pleasure to know, and to work with in the newsroom. He was an exceptional person, beginning to end."

Deepest condolences for your loss. I worked remotely with Matt a few times in the last year or so and always enjoyed communicating with him. The love and esteem his colleagues feel for him is evident. — Jonathan Savage (@JSavageTweets) December 26, 2023