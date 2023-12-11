Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Has Died at 29 Following a 10-Month Cancer Battle

The Gist: Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died at age 29. She was Mama June Shannon's oldest daughter.

The reality star shared news of her daughter's tragic passing at such a young age via her social media.

Anna's sister Alana, known as "Honey Boo Boo," also reacted to her death.

Reality star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died at age 29 on Dec. 9, 2023, after battling cancer. She received lots of support from her family and fans following her diagnosis earlier in 2023.

Her mom, known to fans as Mama June, shared the news of her daughter's death via social media, including her cause of death. Keep reading for all of the details.

What was Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cause of death?

As fans know, Anna was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal cancer. Mama June revealed that the disease was stage 4 in July 2023. Anna shared updates about her treatment for the terminal illness on her own social channels. Her last update was in early November, with Anna saying things were going "pretty well."

Sadly, Mama June had to tell fans that after a 10-month fight, her daughter "is no longer with us." "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," Mama June said in an Instagram post that included a photo of the family.

"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m.," the heartwrenching post continued. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her." The post concluded, "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time."

Anna is survived by her daughters, mother, sisters, and many fans.

In addition to her grieving mother, Anna leaves behind her daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee. The reality star is also survived by her half-sisters Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Alana took to her Instagram on Dec. 10, 2023, to share her heartbreak over Anna's passing. She said, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make." She shared more truly harrowing details about her sister's last moments, writing, "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love and let her know it was OK to go."

"Unfortunately around 11 p.m. Anna took her last breath," Alana continued, going to say the family is comforted that Anna is now at peace after her suffering. "I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken," she went on to share. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy." She also said, "Anna was a fighter and still is. "

Finally, the young reality star asked for support for Anna's daughters and their family, and ended the post with this painful thought, "I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!" Alana expressed how the family will keep Anna's legacy alive and love her forever.