Home > Television > Reality TV > Mama June Source: WEtv Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson Looks Virtually Unrecognizable Now A lot has changed for Honey Boo Boo's dad, affectionately called Sugar Bear, over the past few years. What is the former reality star up to now? By Haylee Thorson May 19 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Fans of Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and Mama June: Family Crisis undoubtedly recognize the name Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson anywhere. Best known as being the father of former TLC star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Mike has made quite a name for himself simply as the Thompson family patriarch.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a lot has changed for Mike in the past few years. What is he up to now? We have some key updates for fans, from what Sugar Bear looks like now to why he isn't part of the family's WEtv Mama June series.

Source: Instagram / @realsugarbear

Article continues below advertisement

What does Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson look like now?

Alana’s father appeared in countless episodes of multiple TLC reality series; however, a makeover has rendered him virtually unrecognizable to some. In August 2022, Mike updated his appearance with procedures that totaled nearly $70,000 — from Botox to a hair transplant to veneers.

According to Page Six, Sugar Bear received his comprehensive makeover in Southern California, with a $30,000 hair transplant at LA FUE Hair Clinic. He also had 20 teeth removed and he was fitted for brand-new, pearly white dentures. Sugar Bear also received 75 units of Botox.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @realsugarbear

"I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror; I don’t recognize the man in the mirror,” Mike admitted in a statement following his total transformation. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger.”

Article continues below advertisement

What is Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson doing now?

During a July 2022 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, now called Mama June: Family Crisis, Sugar Bear faced one of the toughest choices he’d ever have to make. When Alana’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and her husband, Joshua Efird, tried obtaining primary custody of Honey Boo Boo, they required Mike to sign legal documents to proceed. However, the Thompson family patriarch admitted to having difficulty fulfilling their request. Mike revealed he felt like he would be “basically signing [Alana] out of [his] life.”

In June 2022, Lauryn and Joshua were granted full custody of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star. And Alana was under her sister's care up until her high school graduation.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson on good terms now?

During Mike’s emotional battle over signing the custody paperwork on Mama June: Road to Redemption, Honey Boo Boo got candid about her father’s reaction. “My dad has always been one to just get emotional over things that like — like me and stuff — but it's not like a real emotion," the Toddlers & Tiaras alum explained. "It's all just an act. He just wants folks to feel bad for him.”