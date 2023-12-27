Home > News > Fox News Fox News Sports Reporter Matt Napolitano Has Died at 33 — Who Are His Parents? Matt Napolitano, a young reporter for Fox News's audio platforms, has died at age 33, leading some fans to wonder who the journalist's parents were. By Joseph Allen Dec. 27 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@MattNapolitano

Although Fox News's best-known personalities are almost all on TV, the network has extended its reach into audio as well. News recently broke that one of the reporters for Fox News Audio, Matt Napolitano, had died at just 33 years old on Dec. 24, 2023. Following the news of his death, many wanted to learn more about who Matt was.

Matt's death was confirmed by his husband Ricky Whitcomb, and he also received many lovely tributes from people who knew him while he was alive and appreciated all the reporting he did over his years with Fox. Who are Matt's parents? Keep reading for all of the details.

Who are Matt Napolitano's parents?

Matt was born to Nancy and Michael Napolitano in Gibsonia, Penn. Although neither one of Matt's parents has the kind of public profile that their son would eventually acquire, it was clear that they had raised him to uphold certain principles and values. Because neither one of them has a public profile, there isn't much information on what they do or what Matt's relationship with them was like.

Matt reportedly died of an autoimmune disease.

Ricky's announcement of his husband's death was accompanied by a brief explanation of what had caused it. "With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning," Ricky wrote. "He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last-minute Jets win today."

Ricky added that Matt "had an autoimmune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection." Matt's illness was apparently relatively brief. Following the news of his death, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praised him for his skill as an enterprising and thoughtful journalist.

With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning. He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last minute Jets win today pic.twitter.com/I4fszUMAeh — ricky (@whickywhit) December 25, 2023

“Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life,” Suzanne wrote in a memo to Fox employees that was sent on Dec. 24. Matt had been with Fox News since 2015, and quickly advanced to becoming a sports reporter for Fox's audio platforms.