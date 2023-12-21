Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Mitten Squad Is Dead at Age 27 — His Cause of Death Was Long Feared by Fans YouTube star Mitten Squad is dead at age 27. Fans long feared for his health. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Dec. 21 2023, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The Gist: Mitten Squad is a popular YouTube content creator who counted over 1.4 million people as followers.

The influencer had posted to social media about his battle with alcohol addiction previously.

Following death rumors that plagued him in the past, the star has died at age 27.

Fans of popular YouTube star Mitten Squad, real name Joseph Wilson, are deeply saddened to hear that he has died at age 27. What was the gamer's cause of death? Find out the latest details here.

What was Mitten Squad's cause of death?

As his fans know, Mitten Squad is behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls challenge run videos on YouTube. At the time of his death, the 27-year-old had over 1.4 million followers on YouTube.

Mitten Squad's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but fans suspect it has something to do with his ongoing struggles with alcohol. He posted to X in May on this topic with a very sad health udpate: "Little bit of a life update: My drinking has gotten so out of control that I had to go to the emergency room again yesterday. I got some bad news there. Turns out I've got pancreatitis. The frequent vomiting sucks but the pain is indescribable and nothing seems to make it stop."

According to The U.S. Sun, his battles with alcoholism were ongoing, with the gamer having shared last year, "My extreme drinking culminated on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23, 2022) when I had to be taken to the emergency room by ambulance because I blew a .351 BAC (blood alcohol content)."

In Nov., Mitten Squad shot down rumors that he had died. "It’s Thanksgiving today and I’m not dead, despite some rumors that I am," he said at the time. He added that he had been drinking less, and blacking out less. "Still not good, but progress is progress regardless of how slow it is," he said, adding in what is now a very cryptic update, "And the Mitten Squad channel isn’t dead either."

Rest in peace mitten squad pic.twitter.com/X6OAfh4PPm — Lajos (@laszokozla) December 19, 2023

Mitten Squad's fans are crushed by his death.

From X to YouTube, and over on Reddit, Mitten Squad's fans are not taking the news that he died well. "Last update I saw he told us he was very slowly getting better. This sucks man. He was so great," one fan said. "He drank himself to death. Battling addiction is no joke," someone else commented. "I recently started going back and rewatching his videos," another fan shared. "I’d hoped he’d be back someday to make more, but it wasn’t to be. RIP man, you gave so many people a lot of entertainment."