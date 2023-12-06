Home > Entertainment Howard Stern's Friend and Contributor Ralph Cirella Has Died at 58 Years Old Howard Stern's friend and longtime stylist Ralph Cirella has died, leading many to wonder what the former contributor's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Dec. 6 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Ralph Cirella, Howard Stern's personal friend and frequent guest, has died at just 58 years old.

Ralph died of heart failure during a routine procedure and was undergoing treatment for a rare lymphoma that Howard said was treatable.

Howard said that Ralph waited too long to address the lymphoma and "didn't take care of himself."

In large part because he has been on the air for so long, Howard Stern's personal and professional lives have always been intertwined. Friends he has in real life wind up being guests on his show, and the bonds he has with them become familiar to his audience as well.

In early December 2023, Howard announced that Ralph Cirella, his longtime friend and stylist who had also been a frequent contributor to Howard's radio show, had died. Howard seemed to be devastated by the news, but also paid tribute to the long friendship the two of them had. What was Ralph's cause of death?

What was Ralph Cirella's cause of death?

Howard announced on Dec. 6, 2023, that Ralph had died, saying that his "heart gave out" during a routine procedure on the morning before. Howard added that Ralph was being treated at the time for a "rare lymphoma" that was "curable and treatable." Howard added that he felt "angry" that his friend had waited so long to take the issue seriously. “I just have been so sad and so angry," he explained.

“He didn’t take care of himself,” the host added. Ralph's cause of death seems to have been heart failure that was caused by the lymphoma, which Howard added was made worse by his friend's refusal to address his health or attempt to seek treatment. Even as Howard expressed his anger that his friend had died at just 58 years old, he also spent plenty of time paying tribute to Ralph and to the friendship the two of them shared.

Howard Stern knew Ralph for 40 years.

As Howard explained on his show, he and Ralph had a friendship that spanned the majority of both of their lives. “He loved me,” Howard said. “Ralph was a trustworthy, dear friend who made me laugh every time I was with him.” Howard also said that Ralph frequently accompanied him for his TV appearances, including many of the tapings of America's Got Talent.

Howard even went so far as to credit Ralph with helping him to meet his wife. Howard explained that it was Ralph's urging that Howard attend the party where he would ultimately meet his wife, Beth. John Stamos, a frequent guest of Howard's and also a personal friend, was the first to announce that Ralph had died.