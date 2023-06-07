Home > Gaming 'Valorant' Pro Player Twisten Tragically Passed Away — What We Know About a Cause of Death What was Twisten's cause of death? The 19-year-old professional 'Valorant' player had been battling depression leading up to his passing. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 7 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@TwistenVAL

The esports world suffered a tragic loss today after the sudden death of Karel Ašenbrener aka Twisten. The 19-year-old gamer was a professional Valorant player, having participated in sponsored gaming events as part of Team Vitality, an epsorts organization based in France. In an official statement, the members of Team Vitality have expressed that they are "deeply saddened by this devastating loss" and have sent their condolences to his friends and family.

News of Twisten's passing came on Wednesday June 7th, confirming that he had passed away "last night" on June 6. What was the cause of the Valorant player's untimely passing? Here's what's been stated thus far.

What was Twisten's cause of death? His fellow players grieve his loss.

Twisten's teammates have been open about his cause of death as they express their grief over his passing. Fellow Team Vitality player Gorilla opened up on Twitter, revealing some troubling details about his death. "I woke up this morning to the news of one my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life," Gorilla tweeted. "Words cannot describe the grief or emptiness I'm feeling right now. I loved him and forever will."

News of his reported death by suicide comes after his documented battle with depression. In a Twit Longer post made in February 2023, Twisten admitted that he had been grappling with depression following Team Vitality's loss against another Valorant team. He'd stated that the loss "took [him] too hard" and he was even unable to participate in the subsequent press conference after feeling emotionally overwhelmed.

Today we woke up with worst possible news. We lost our teammate,friend and brother Karel. I don't have a words that can describe how im feeling right now. He was big talent with big aspirations to become best.



I love you Karel, farewell my friend 💔 https://t.co/LxjPcNDZYM pic.twitter.com/a7hCmaZ6Vh — Vitality MOLSI (@molsival) June 7, 2023

Despite his depression, he ended his post optimistically and even expressed that he and the rest of his team would play even harder in the months that followed. "Take care of yourself and if you're experiencing something that I did, don't be scared to reach out to your friends," he wrote. Our hearts go out to Twisten's friends and family during this difficult time.