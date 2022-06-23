Your Guide to Getting Better at 'Valorant' (and Quickly)

While there isn't a shortage of first-person shooter games on the market right now, Valorant has captivated many. It may only be available on PC at the moment, but players have been flocking to it as its user base expands — and sometimes it can be frustrating to get the hang of a new game when it feels like everyone is already playing it.

So, how do you get better at Valorant? Here are some tips that should make playing the game just a little bit easier for newbies.