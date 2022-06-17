The Next 'Valorant' Map, "Pearl," Will Release With Episode 5

It has been a minute since a new map has come to Valorant, with "Fractured" being the most recent one — but the developers have tried keeping players entertained in the meantime. With the content updates released in the interim, there have been multiple new characters added including Chamber, Fade, and Neon.

Thankfully, we finally have news of a new map coming to the game — but when does it actually come out? Here's everything we know about the upcoming map.