'Valorant' Updates Can Be Slow Sometimes — What Causes It and How to Fix It

Valorant is a free-to-play game in which players take on the role of super-powered agents in a competitive match. Assigned as either attackers or defenders, players must use their characters' unique abilities to win in different game modes.

Since the game's launch in June 2020, the competitive hero shooter game has made a splash on the eSports scene. The game occasionally adds new characters and game modes to keep things fresh. Naturally, those come in the form of regular patch updates.