What Is the Release Date for the 'Valorant' Mobile Game?By Sara Belcher
Apr. 28 2022, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
As the free-to-play online multiplayer game Valorant has continued its rise to prominence, one of its biggest downsides is the sparse number of platforms it's available on. At this time, Valorant is only available to play on PC, despite its current popularity — but developer Riot Games has stated that it has plans to bring the title to new platforms.
The first of those platforms, supposedly, is going to be mobile, as Riot Games claims it's working on an app adaptation. This would expand the game's reach — but what's the release date for the upcoming Valorant mobile game?
What's the release date for the 'Valorant' mobile game?
Riot originally announced its plans for a new mobile game on the title's one-year anniversary in June 2021, revealing that it intended to expand the game's reach to make it available to an even wider audience.
“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter," Valorant's executive producer, Anna Donlon, said, per Esports Insider.
She continued, “To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players."
That being said, there is currently no word on when exactly the game will be released on mobile. Riot has yet to announce a timeline for the title.
Will 'Valorant' be available on other platforms?
Aside from the promise to bring the free-to-play title to mobile in the future, there have not been any other plans announced by Riot to bring Valorant to other consoles, or even to Mac. While that doesn't mean that the game won't eventually come to those platforms, it just means that it'll likely be a long time before you'll be able to play it on PS5 or Xbox One.
Is there going to be a beta test for the 'Valorant' mobile game?
While there still isn't a release date in sight for the mobile game, it seems that Riot has officially started beta-testing for the mobile title in China. There was no official announcement of it for U.S. users, so it's unclear if there will be another test for players outside of China, but images and videos of the beta test have leaked online from various players.
Word of the beta-testing began circulating on April 7, and it seems the testing has since been completed.
Fans can check out the leaks of the beta test online, though as stated before, it's unclear if there will be a beta test brought to U.S. players anytime in the near future. Hopefully, the short beta test means that players will soon be able to play the game on their phones, though at this time there is no word from the developer on when that will be.