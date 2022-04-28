Riot originally announced its plans for a new mobile game on the title's one-year anniversary in June 2021, revealing that it intended to expand the game's reach to make it available to an even wider audience.

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter," Valorant's executive producer, Anna Donlon, said, per Esports Insider.