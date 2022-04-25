Details on Fade's gameplay style and moves were previously revealed during the aforementioned tournament live stream on April 24. She was also showcased in a cinematic trailer and a short gameplay reveal. As an Initiator Agent, she uses the power of fear and nightmares to devastate her opponents.

"I've seen your darkest fears," Fade forbodes in her cinematic trailer. "Mine will eat them alive." Her moveset is appropriately demonic.