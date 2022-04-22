"In Season 17, the sandbox team is making changes across all aspects of the sandbox to improve the player experience of PvP," Chris writes.

These changes include the ability to adjust character builds for aerial gameplay, changes to the excessive flinching that occurs when players take damage, and reducing the number of one-hit kills in PvP. The blog post also features a litany of adjustments being made to weapons such as glaives. The post also shared details on weapons leaving the loot pools.