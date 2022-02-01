Bungie Hasn't Been Involved With 'Halo' Since Long Before the Sony Deal

Bungie reached even further acclaim upon the 2007 release of Halo 3 on the Xbox 360. Widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time, Halo 3 was a major deciding factor in placing the 360 as the winner of the seventh generation of consoles.

But the game was advertised as the last in the series. From certain angles, that's still accurate, for this would be one of the last Halo games made wholly by Bungie. In the same year as Halo 3's release, Bungie split with Microsoft.