World of Warcraft is one of the most influential online games in history, having redefined the genre of massively multiplayer online role-playing games in its heyday. Players can create their own characters and are then set loose in the world of Azeroth where adventures across several mystical nations await.

The last expansion, Shadowlands, was released back in 2020 to divisive reception between fans and critics, but the latest expansion to the game is already grabbing people's attention.