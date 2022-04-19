Everything We Know About Season 3 of 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

It's currently only a matter of time before Call of Duty: Warzone enters Season 3, and developer Activision has been teasing some of the big events planned for the update.

Not only can players expect the regular updates to come with this new season, like new play modes, maps, and weapons, but there also seems to be some big in-game events coming our way — and you won't want to miss them. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season of Call of Duty: Warzone.