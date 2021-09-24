'Splatoon 3' Trailer Teases New Weapons and an Interesting Storyline

While many of the gameplay mechanics for multiplayer mode will remain relatively the same for the title, the most recent trailer unveiled some new weapons in the works. The Trizooka will fire three ink balls at once and, according to Nintendo, can be shot three times in total each time you use it. The Killer Wail 5.1 is another upgraded weapon that blasts off six megaphones that shoot lasers at and chase enemies during battle.

There was also another tool teased that allows players to launch themselves far distances, though the name of it has not yet been revealed.

Players will also get a new little companion, dubbed a little buddy, which you can carry around in your backpack or have trail alongside you throughout gameplay.

Altogether, it easily looks as though Splatoon 3 will be an exciting title for fans of the franchise, building on its already existing world and story.