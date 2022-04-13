Ever since Kirby and the Forgotten Land was released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2022, fans have loved it. In this game, our favorite pink character travels throughout the New World to rescue Waddle Dees. The latest in Kirby's lineup stands out not only because of the new locale, but also because of his new abilities.In The Forgotten Land, Kirby is able to activate a new ability called Mouthful Mode. This allows him to get bigger than ever before from swallowing things like cars, vending machines, and more that give him the ultimate advantage. \n\nSince fans have loved the game, they are hoping for some DLC. But will we get it? Here's what to know.Will there be a 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' DLC?As of right now, there have been no official announcements about DLCs for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Even though a bunch of games featuring the character have been released, only a couple of those games have gotten add-ons. Kirby Star Allies, for example, has had multiple free updates. And Kirby Battle Royale had DLC and a sequel which is rare for Kirby games.Fans of Kirby and the Forgotten Land definitely want the game to have some DLC. In a Reddit thread, players posted about the possibility of playing as different characters or giving more of an understanding of ones like Morpho Knight. Others just wanted more playability in general with more levels, bosses to beat, and more variations of Mouthful Mode.How long does it take to beat 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'?As Kirby fans know, these games aren't the longest of all time. Compared to other titles like Elden Ring or Horizon Forbidden West, Kirby games are quick and easy ways to pass time. According to different sources, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has taken players anywhere from eight to 15 hours to beat if they're just forced on finishing the main story.Altogether, Kirby and the Forgotten Land consists of five worlds, but the amount of time it takes to play the game in full will depend in part on how players pace themselves. Some are quick to get through all the different challenges, while others like to take their time. Also, keep in mind that these games are made for people of all ages to play, so it may take a younger kid more time than a teenager or adult to complete.But, the game also has side quests and mini-games to beat, which could make the gameplay longer. Plus, after you complete the first play-through, there’s still more to be done. For one, you can head back to Waddle Dee Town and climb up a tower close by to discover a new location called Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams. And now, there will be new fights in the Colosseum.\n\nYou can buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land exclusively for the Nintendo Switch now.