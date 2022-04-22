This development certainly raised eyebrows among fans, but series creator Hideki Kamiya has stated on Twitter that Nintendo was a large part of the reason why the series continues today.

"I am extremely thankful to Nintendo for funding the game," Hideki tweeted in a 2018 thread. "And to Sega for allowing them to use the Bayonetta IP."

Bayonetta 2 was eventually released on the Wii U in 2014 to critical acclaim. Bayonetta even would go on to become a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. titles.