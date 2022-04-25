Valorant players are all too excited for the new season to drop. More specifically, the thirst for Fade is super real amongst the fandom. People on Twitter are already staning her hard with some hilarious tweets and posts leading up to her arrival. One fan even likens Fade as a "cooler" version of Reyna, a character who's been in the game since its release in June 2020.

Check out Episode 4, Act 3 of Valorant on Apr. 27. Valorant is only available on PC.