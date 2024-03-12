Home > Entertainment > Music "All By Myself" Singer Eric Carmen Dies at 74 Years Old — Do We Know His Cause of Death? Eric Carmen, best known for songs like "All By Myself" and "Hungry Eyes," was announced dead in March 2024. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 12 2024, Updated 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's a tale as old as time within the music industry. The lead singer of a successful band eventually splits off from the group that made them famous (hopefully on amicable terms) and goes on to become a solo act of equal if not greater success. That's exactly what rock singer Eric Carmen went through during his career. He first got his start in the 1970s as the lead singer of a classic rock band known as the Raspberries.

Article continues below advertisement

One of their most popular songs was "Go All the Way," which you may have heard as part of the Awesome Mix in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. He would later go on to establish his own solo career and became famous for songs like "All By Myself" and "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again". After several active decades in the music industry, however, he was suddenly announced dead in March 2024. He was 74 at the time. What was Eric Carmen's cause of death? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Carmen passed away in March 2024 at age 74. What was his cause of death?

On March 11, 2024, Eric's wife Amy announced on Eric Carmen's website that he had passed away earlier that month. The statement reads," Our sweet, loving, and talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family's privacy as we mourn our enormous loss." It ends with a quote from one of Eric's songs, "Love is all that matters, faithful and forever."

The public statement does not divulge any details on Eric's explicit date of death, nor does it reveal any cause of death. As of this writing, no further details have been revealed about the singer's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he leaves behind a considerable legacy within rock music. He'd been active as a singer since 1967 between his Raspberries leadership, his solo career, and even as an occasional guest singer with the rock supergroup known as Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. In 2004, he even reunited with his former Raspberries band members for a sold-out music tour that took place across the United States. Aside from that, he released several new tracks over the years.

Source: Getty Images