Peter "Peetah" Morgan Has Died at Age 46 — What Was His Cause of Death? The world has lost a "father, husband, son, and brother" as well as a reggae legend. Peter "Peetah" Morgan was an influential musician. By Melissa Willets Feb. 26 2024, Updated 10:14 a.m. ET

Family, friends, and fans are mourning the passing of Peter "Peetah" Morgan of the reggae band Morgan Heritage. It was confirmed that on Feb. 25, 2024, the highly respected and influential musician died at age 46.

Here's what we know so far about Peter's cause of death. See what his family — and the Jamaican Prime Minister — is saying about the devastating news.

Source: Getty Images

What was Peter "Peetah" Morgan's cause of death?

As fans know, Peter, who was widely referred to as "Peetah," was one of dozens of kids that Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan fathered. He was also best known as one of the multiple siblings who formed the Grammy-winning band Morgan Heritage in the '90s. Peter's untimely death was confirmed both by AP News and in a statement to the band's social media accounts.

In initial reports, no cause of death was shared and his family has chosen not to disclose that information at the time of writing. Although Peter's surviving family members aren't known, the statement on social media described him as a "father, husband, son, and brother." The family thanked fans for "love and support," asked for continued prayers, and also to "respect our privacy."

The news of Peter's death affected fans far and wide. One such prominent fan is Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who wrote on Twitter, "My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of Peetah Morgan of the world-renowned Morgan Heritage." "I send my deep condolences to the Morgan family as they grieve this tremendous loss which is also a colossal loss for Jamaica and for Reggae Music," the leader also tweeted.

Morgan Heritage touched the lives of legions of fans.

In addition to Peter, the other Morgan siblings who founded the band in 1994 included Una Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan, and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan. Morgan Heritage notably won a Grammy in 2016 for their reggae album "Strictly Roots," as reported by multiple outlets.

As soon as the news of Peter's death was shared online, those who appreciated his musical contributions poured out their hearts about what the lead singer meant to them. "What a sad day and a great loss for the Jamaican Reggae music industry, with the passing away of the brilliant and talented Reggae singer Peter Morgan," one such fan said on Instagram.

Rest in Power... Legend Peter Morgan..

A man is the words he puts out into the universe. Listen to these pearls of wisdom

🎸A man is still a man..🎶pic.twitter.com/0MUHIgMt0M — Henry Kabogo 💧 ❄ 🇰🇪 (@Kabogo_Henry) February 26, 2024

"Without doubt one of the greatest voices ever across all genres!!! Incredibly saddening news," lamented another fan. Other fans couldn't believe that Peter was gone, with one simply saying, "This can’t be real!"

Some fans shared their favorite songs and lyrics to pay homage to the music legend. "A man is the words he puts out into the universe. Listen to these pearls of wisdom: 'A man is still a man,'" a fan posted to Twitter.