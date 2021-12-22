Tyler, the Creator's Relationships With Both of His Parents Differ Greatly

In a since-deleted Twitter post, Tyler told fans that he has moved on from the negative feelings he harbored toward his father for abandoning him. Then, while being interviewed by Larry King in 2014, Tyler said, "Nah dude, I'm stoked!" about not having a father. "I think if I had a dad I would have went the normal college route like a lot of other people."

He later added, "I'm so stoked my life turned out how it was. I just decide to rap about it to seem like I'm sad."