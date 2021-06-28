Tyler, the Creator's Dating History Is a Bit More Mysterious Than You Might Think

Through more than a decade in the public eye, Tyler, the Creator has come quite a long way as a multi-hyphenate creative force. Whether it be through his music, his successful clothing line, commercial endorsements, television appearances, or a bevy of other outlets, Tyler has made it clear that he is here to stay.

Although a lot is known about Tyler from his larger-than-life public persona, one aspect of his life that seems to have gone under the radar is his dating history. This is not without any scrutiny, however, as the rapper has faced questions about his sexuality for years. So, what do we know about who Tyler has dated and the insinuations he has made regarding who he might be interested in? Keep reading to find out!

What is Tyler, the Creator's dating history like? He has faced a lot of speculation about his sexuality.

If there's one aspect of Tyler's life that he has done the best job of keeping very private, it's his dating history. The "Lumberjack" rapper has never once gone public with any particular individual, but there have been plenty of claims that Tyler isn't straight, with fans pointing to lyrical evidence to back them up.

For example, in his song "I Ain’t Got Time" on the critically acclaimed Flower Boy album, Tyler raps that he has been "kissing white boys since 2004." Everything from his longtime affinity for Leonardo DiCaprio to tweets with Kendall Jenner where he straight up said he is gay has led fans worldwide to believe that Tyler is anything but straight.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, Tyler was quoted saying, "I’m gay as f--k." When he was later asked if he had any repressed feelings sexually, Tyler responded by saying, "No, but I am in love with ’96 Leonardo DiCaprio. I one hundred percent would go gay for ’96 Leo. Oh, and Cole Sprouse."

I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

Article continues below advertisement

CANT SLEEP; IN EUROPE ; BEEN DRAWING STUFF pic.twitter.com/ilqQbOhwiX — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 4, 2016

Tyler also mentioned in a 2015 interview with Know Wave's Koopz Tunes show, per Vice, that he "had a boyfriend when I was 15 in f-----g Hawthorne [California], n---a. If that's not open-minded, I don't know what the f--k that is."