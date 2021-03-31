Kendall Jenner Isn't Ready to Start a Family Quite Yet

Kendall Jenner Isn't Ready to Start a Family Quite YetBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 31 2021, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its first episode in 2007, the Kardashian and Jenner clan has more than doubled in size. Almost all of the women have children of their own now, with the most recent addition to the family being Kim's youngest, Psalm, who was born via surrogacy in 2019.
While most of the family's pregnancies have been shared on episodes of KUWTK, Kylie's famous secret pregnancy in 2018 proves that the family is not above asking for a bit of privacy for these big life events.
Right now, Kendall Jenner is the only member of the family without children. The model is only 25 and still has plenty of time to start a family of her own (if she chooses to), but recent rumors have started circulating that there might be another member added to the already large family.
Is Kendall pregnant?
Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?
Rumors that the oldest Jenner sister might be pregnant follow a conspicuous tweet from her momager, Kris Jenner.
"You got this!!! @KendallJenner," Kris tweeted on March 25 with a baby bottle emoji.
It wasn't long before the replies to the tweet began filling with fans wondering what Kris could be referring to. Some thought the bottle might be in reference to Kendall's new perfume line with Kim's KKW beauty brand, while others jumped to the idea that she might be expecting.
"[Kendall] will be an amazing mom," one Twitter user said, while another replied, "WAIT SHE'S PREGNANT?!"
But before the rumors could get too out of hand, Kendall quote-tweeted her mom, clarifying that no, she's not expecting just yet.
"Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!" Kendall tweeted with the cry-laughing and face-palm emojis.
mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ— Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021
As it turns out, Kendall isn't expecting right now, but her mom's tweet was about the then-airing episode of KUWTK, where Kendall was tasked with babysitting most of her nieces and nephews.
Looks like Kendall won't be having any children just yet, but the episode definitely proved she has some pretty good nannying skills.
Does Kendall Jenner plan to have kids?
While she might be able to handle her many nieces and nephews, Kendall has made it clear that she's not quite ready to have children just yet.
In an interview with People in 2018, the reality star admitted that she was closest with Kylie's daughter, Stormi, though she has no plans to settle down in the immediate future.
“I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back,” she joked during the interview.
“I still have years that I want to spend for myself for a little while, but more power to [Kylie], man, she is built for this, she is an incredible mom,” Kendall continued. “There are parts of me that go in and out of [wanting a baby], but I am so okay right now just to live my life. Maybe I’ll have a kid in a couple of years.”
Kendall only recently confirmed that she's dating NBA player Devin Booker, but they have yet to talk publicly about settling down.
KUWTK airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.