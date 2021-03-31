Kendall Jenner Isn't Ready to Start a Family Quite Yet

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its first episode in 2007, the Kardashian and Jenner clan has more than doubled in size. Almost all of the women have children of their own now, with the most recent addition to the family being Kim's youngest, Psalm, who was born via surrogacy in 2019.

While most of the family's pregnancies have been shared on episodes of KUWTK, Kylie's famous secret pregnancy in 2018 proves that the family is not above asking for a bit of privacy for these big life events.