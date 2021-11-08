Morgan Freeman Has Been Married Twice — Who Are His Ex-Wives?

Morgan Freeman is one of the most talented and well-respected actors of our time. With an extensive list of credits as an actor, narrator, and director, he's earned a stellar reputation in the entertainment industry. Morgan's career spans over five decades, and he's accumulated several accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby.

Many thought he might slow down and take on fewer productions, but that isn't the case. Morgan's latest project, Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman , is an eight-part series that follows Morgan on his journey investigating real-life prison breaks. The series includes re-creations for entertainment purposes and interviews with the prisoners themselves, their families, cellmates, and prison employees.

While we will be tuning in for the show, it's got us thinking: We really only know the professional side of Morgan Freeman. We never really look into his life outside of the industry, which is odd because we spend all of our time constantly wanting to know the juiciest details about Chris Evans or any other celebrity.

So, what comprises Morgan's personal life? Has he been married?