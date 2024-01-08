Home > Entertainment What Happened to Bianca Peters? She's Taking on a New Role Fox News New York's Bianca Peters is kicking off 2024 in a new role. Learn more about what prompted the move and what she will be doing. By Melissa Willets Jan. 8 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The New Year is starting with a big change for Fox News New York's Bianca Peters. No, she isn't leaving the station, thankfully. However, the fan favorite will be waking up at a "normal" hour from now on.

Article continues below advertisement

So what happened to Bianca's morning news role? Why the big change? And how does she feel about it? Plus, are fans OK with the other half of the duo that once completed Rosanna Scotto first thing moving on? Read on for the full details.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Bianca Peters's morning role at Fox 5?

Fox 5 is getting a bit of a makeover in 2024. While viewers are used to seeing Bianca co-anchor Good Day New York with Rosanna Scott, they will now welcome a new face early in the mornings, per Variety.

Indeed, in what's being called a very Michael Strahan kind of move, NFL host Curt Menefee is set to step into Bianca's spot in the morning. The good news for folks who love seeing Bianca's smiling face is that she is set to join the afternoon program The Noon, as well as co-host The Fox 5 News at 6 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Curt, he's thrilled about the opportunity, and told the New York Post, “Morning television is something I’ve always wanted to do because of the variety." It's worth noting that the face of Fox's football coverage will also remain in that role, commuting between coasts during NFL season. But what about Bianca and her fans?

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Peters is determined to make 2024 great — but fans aren't sure how they feel about her new role.

Taking to Instagram as news of the switch up came out, Bianca, declared, "2024 is gonna be the year of 'work-life balance' — a term we all know and hope to get around to…BUT I’m getting around to it NOW." Among her resolutions? To "wake up at 'normal' hours go to bed at 'normal' hours." Not having to co-anchor the early morning shift at Fox 5 will help her reach those goals!

Although Bianca is pumped about the move, fans are divided. "Gonna miss you in the morning," one said in response to the anchor's post. "I will miss you with Rosanna every morning! You both worked so well together!" echoed another loyal fan. As someone else pointed out about the team, "You two had such great chemistry, always so upbeat, informative, fun, and lively to get me going in the morning."

Article continues below advertisement

I feel like GDNY needs a changing of the old guard already . You were definitely a breath of fresh air on the show — Danny Indashio (@DannyIndashio) January 7, 2024

But other fans were more on board with the new routine, with one still admitting, "Happy you’re still there. Disappointed that I won’t see you until 6 p.m." One fan put the situation in perspective, commenting, "I'll definitely be catching you at noon or 6 p.m. It’s not goodbye, it’s just see you soon at a different time."