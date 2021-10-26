Fox 5 Meteorologist Mike Woods Has Been MIA for the Past Few Weeks

Many viewers have grown fond of the Good Day New York team, which consists of lead anchors Rosanna Scotto and Bianca Peters, traffic reporter Ines Rosales, entertainment reporter Ryan Kristafer, and weather anchor Mike Woods .

These five broadcasters have become permanent figures on the show and are very well-known within the network. They're a necessary part of the morning news, so when one of them is missing from the newscast, it sparks a commotion among the audience.

For the last two and a half weeks, meteorologist Mike Woods has been MIA. Fans noticed his absence immediately and started pressing Mike to make his return. So, what happened to Mike Woods?