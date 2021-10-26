Fox 5 Meteorologist Mike Woods Has Been MIA for the Past Few Weeks

Fox 5 Meteorologist Mike Woods Has Been MIA for the Past Few WeeksBy Allison DeGrushe
Many viewers have grown fond of the Good Day New York team, which consists of lead anchors Rosanna Scotto and Bianca Peters, traffic reporter Ines Rosales, entertainment reporter Ryan Kristafer, and weather anchor Mike Woods.
These five broadcasters have become permanent figures on the show and are very well-known within the network. They're a necessary part of the morning news, so when one of them is missing from the newscast, it sparks a commotion among the audience.
For the last two and a half weeks, meteorologist Mike Woods has been MIA. Fans noticed his absence immediately and started pressing Mike to make his return. So, what happened to Mike Woods?
What happened to Mike Woods?
If you follow Mike on Instagram, you know he regularly updates his followers and supporters on his personal life. Whether it's vacation photos or behind-the-scenes moments from the Fox 5 set, he's always allowing fans to see his world.
On Oct. 1, Mike Woods underwent a microdiscectomy and has been at home recovering ever since. The USC Spine Center says this type of procedure "is performed for patients with a painful lumbar herniated disc." As for the actual operation, it "consists of removing a portion of the intervertebral disc, the herniated or protruding portion that is compressing the traversing spinal nerve root."
Two days post-lower back surgery, Mike shared an update to his Instagram followers. He revealed his recovery status, and said he was able to stand up and walk around.
Mike explained to his 37,000 followers that he needed to have the surgery because he had a disc issue in his lower back. He said the surgeons "had to go in there and take care of business" by shaving a little bit of the bone and disc to take some pressure off the nerve. The operation has done all sorts of wonders for Mike, who previously walked around in excruciating low-back pain for a very long time.
Mike said he'd be back on air very soon.
In an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Mike updated his fans on his recovery.
"I've been doing well, the healing's been going along. I still get pain from time to time, which is a little disappointing, but I'm looking at the research and they say that's normal. So don't expect an instant recovery, though it's so much better than what it used to be, where I could barely walk around."
Mike also told his followers that though it's been two and a half weeks since he was last on air, they won't have to wait much longer to see him back on Good Day New York.
We wish Mike a safe and healthy recovery, and we can't wait to see him back on TV!