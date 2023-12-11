Home > Entertainment Fox 5 Traffic Anchor Erin Como Took on a New Role With the Station Erin Como has been covering Washington, D.C. traffic for eight years, but in 2023, she took on a new role with the Fox 5 channel that let her sleep in. By Joseph Allen Dec. 11 2023, Published 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@erinecomo

The Gist: Erin Como has been the traffic anchor at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. since 2015.

In October 2023, Erin announced that she would be moving to a new role with the network.

The new role would mean she wouldn't have to wake up quite so early in the morning.

TV anchors can work pretty brutal and unusual schedules, and that's especially true of morning anchors. They often have to get up at obscenely early hours to help the rest of America prepare for their days. Erin Como, the traffic anchor with Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., has been doing the job for eight years, and getting up early every morning as a result.

As 2023 nears its end, many viewers have noticed that Erin is no longer offering regular traffic updates. They want to know why she is no longer the face of D.C. traffic for Fox 5. Keep reading for all of the details.

What happened to Erin Como from Fox 5?

In a post on Instagram from October 2023, Erin announced that her career with Fox 5 would be changing. "It’s been a great ride covering your morning commute around the DMV for the past 8 years as the traffic anchor on @fox5dc," she wrote in the post. "A huge thank you to everyone for the support and love. The time has come for me to ditch the early alarm clock and shift my career focus."

Naturally, this announcement led to some concern that Erin would be leaving Fox 5 altogether. Thankfully, that isn't the case. She'll be sticking with Fox 5, but she's going to take on some new responsibilities. "I’m so happy to announce I’m staying with my amazing Fox 5 DC family!" she continued. "You can still catch me on Fox 5 co-hosting LION Lunch Hour, appearing on Good Day DC, DMV Zone, and look for my fun feature content — including more Cooking With Como — across our platforms!"

Erin has been the traffic anchor since she joined Fox 5 in 2015.

The news that Erin would be taking on a new role was a shock to some viewers, in part because she has been the traffic anchor since she joined the network in 2015. Erin is a 2006 graduate of Temple University, where she double majored in broadcast journalism and English. While some fans were disappointed that Erin was moving to a new role, many also congratulated her for taking on a new challenge.

