Chris Wallace Is One of a Kind, and Fox News May Struggle to Find a Replacement

After 18 years, mainstream journalist and veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News. During the Dec. 12, 2021, episode of Fox News Sunday, Chris announced the surprising news that shocked millions nationwide.

"It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this," he said on the show. "Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."