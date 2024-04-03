Home > Television Texas News Anchor Keith Russell Appears to Have Parted Ways With CBS News Texas "Did you @BrookeKatzTV, Keith Russell? So sad y’all just replaced them and remove all evidence of them being there. At least make something up." By Joseph Allen Apr. 3 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Local news viewers often rely heavily on the consistency of those who deliver the news to them every day. That's why it can be such a surprise when an anchor or reporter suddenly disappears from the network. Sometimes, the explanations for that disappearance are relatively innocuous, but other times, there's a far less obvious explanation.

Many in the Dallas/Fort Worth area recently noticed that Keith Russell, a regular anchor for CBS News Texas, was absent from his usual seat in the anchor's chair. Now, many want to know what happened to Keith, and whether he's still with the network at all.

What happened to Keith Russell?

It appears that Keith has left his role as the morning anchor for the network, although no official announcement has been made to that effect. His biography has been taken off the website, though, and his station-branded Twitter account has also been deactivated. Reporter Steve Pickett has been anchoring in Keith's place, but without any real explanation as to why Keith is no longer in the role.

Something similar appears to have happened to Brooke Katz, Keith's former morning co-anchor, who was suddenly absent from the broadcasts back in November 2023. Fans understandably want some answers about exactly what happened to Keith, but it doesn't seem like any are going to be immediately forthcoming. Instead, they'll be left to wonder why Keith appears to have been fired from the station he worked at for almost a decade.

Keith first joined KTVT in 2015.

CBS News Texas, which is also known as KTVT, hired Keith in 2015 to take over sports. At the time, Keith reported primarily on the Dallas Cowboys and also hosted a pre-game show related to the team on Sunday mornings. He left sports in January 2022 to take over the role as one of the co-anchors of the network's morning show, alongside Brooke. Now, neither of them are in those roles.

Before joining KTVT, Keith had a long career in broadcast journalism and worked primarily in sports. He had previously worked for ESPN, CNN, FOX 29 News Philadelphia WTXF, 6abc Action News WPVI Philadelphia, NBC 10 WJAR Providence, CBS 12 News WJTV Jackson, and WHLT 22 Hattiesburg. It isn't clear where Keith may pop up next, but his LinkedIn page no longer connects him with KTVT and his job title simply says "New beginnings."

Following his disappearance from the air, fans made their feelings about the move known to those at CBS. "Did you @BrookeKatzTV, Keith Russell? So sad y’all just replaced them and remove all evidence of them being there. At least make something up. Who’s next?" one person wrote on Twitter.