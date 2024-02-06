Home > Entertainment Adrienne Bankert Isn't on NewsNation Every Morning, but Viewers Don't Need to Worry By Jamie Lerner Feb. 6 2024, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Every morning, we used to tune into NewsNation for a reliable morning broadcast from co-hosts Adrienne Bankert and Markie Martin. Owned by the Nexstar Media Group, NewsNation calls itself an “unbiased news source,” and amid all the Fox News and CNNs of today, we need truly unbiased networks.

However, Adrienne is no longer on the morning news as of Jan. 22, 2024. This leaves viewers wondering what happened to Adrienne and if she decided to leave NewsNation. If so, why did she leave?

Adrienne Bankert didn't leave NewsNation, but she did changed positions at the network.

While Adrienne’s fans might worry that she left NewsNation behind, that isn't the case. Her career has taken an upward trajectory as she focuses more on investigative journalism. She was first brought onto NewsNation in 2021 after a short stint as an ABC news anchor. “I like to say we are having brunch,” Adrienne said in an interview about the show when it moved to a four-hour format in 2023 (via Variety).

“Breakfast is pretty quick for Americans and, obviously, there’s not going to be people who watch all four hours, quite typically, but we will have something for everybody. We will have more of a conversation around the anchor table,” she added. “It has always been my intention to create a warmth around the news to really have a conversation with everyday people, not just pundits and experts.”

Adrienne and Markie started hosting together in the summer of 2023 as NewsNation aimed to provide news less partisan than its competitors. However, it still falls far behind the viewership of channels like Fox, CNN, MSNBC, and other news sources. But in its efforts, Adrienne and Markie became part of many Americans’ regular morning routines.

However, Adrienne is moving on. On Jan. 11, 2024, Nexstar announced in a press release, “The weekday edition of Morning in America will transition to a three-hour program with solo anchor Markie Martin from 6-9 a.m. EST. Morning in America co-host Adrienne Bankert will become NewsNation’s Special Projects anchor and begin a new series centered on faith in America debuting in February 2024 entitled, ‘One Nation Under God.’”