CNN's Don Lemon Purchased a "Quaint Cottage" for Millions

CNN host Don Lemon has been with the network since September 2006 and has hosted CNN Tonight With Don Lemon since 2014. In May 2021, he announced that the show would be ending with more news to come, but that was too much for fans and they were really upset. He had to come back online to clarify that the show was just being rebranded as Don Lemon Tonight.

If anything, the uproar surrounding his show just shows how successful he is. And he's got the net worth to show for it. Having been on the network for years, he's made a lot of money and isn't afraid to spend it. He's had homes worth millions and just bought a bigger space.

Even though he's based in New York, he's worked all over the east coast in places like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Louisiana. On top of his successful news career, he's a New York Times bestselling author and he's an adjunct professor at Brooklyn College.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Don is worth $12 million. Because he's been with CNN for such a long time, a lot of his wealth comes from this part of his career. He reportedly makes a $4 million salary from the network. But Don's resume doesn't begin there. His CNN profile says his career started at WNYW in New York. He was a news assistant while he was a student at Brooklyn College studying broadcast journalism.

Don sold a home in Harlem for millions.

Back in February 2021, The L.A. Times reported that Don sold his Harlem, NY condo for $1.525 million. He originally bought it in 2013 for about $37,000 less than he sold it for. It seems like he made the sale because he's got a new place in the Hamptons. The article says that he also paid $3.1 million for a "quaint cottage" in Sag Harbor in 2016.

The New York Post reports that a spy said Don and his fiancé, Tim Malone, outgrew the NYC condo. "They love the neighborhood and are staying, but they outgrew the space." But Don had an even smaller space a few years back. The article says that a few years ago, he had a one-bedroom apartment. Apparently, he was buying up the units around it to combine them all and sold that apartment for $969,000 in 2017.

Now that Don and Tim are engaged, they could have bought the bigger space so that they could start a family. In a March 2021 interview with Tamron Hall, Don said that he's thinking about it. "Yes, I'm thinking about starting a family," he said. They want to make sure they're married first though and are waiting until the pandemic is over to have a wedding.