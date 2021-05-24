'Real World' Alum Rachel Campos-Duffy Will Be the Newest Face on 'Fox & Friends'By Jamie Lerner
May. 24 2021, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
As far as TV personalities go, Rachel Campos-Duffy has done it all. She started out as a reality television star, but is now known for her unwavering support of Donald Trump on Fox, which she’ll be bringing to her new role on Fox & Friends. Not only that, but she and husband Sean have dedicated their lives to their many children.
Rachel Campos-Duffy has nine — yes, nine — children. After a near-fatal car accident that did take the life of her boyfriend at the time, Rachel settled down with Sean Duffy in Ashland, Wis. The two met on a reality TV show, and now live their own type of reality-show lifestyle with their nine children.
Rachel Campos-Duffy has nine children, the youngest of whom was born with Down syndrome.
Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy have nine children. Their youngest daughter, Valentina, was born in 2019, and Rachel announced ahead of her birth that she could have complications. Valentina not only arrived a month early, but has needed several emergency surgeries since her birth.
However, that hasn’t stopped the Duffy family from loving their youngest child with their whole heart. When she was born, Rachel posted, “That extra chromosome certainly made her EXTRA cute. Life is wonderful!!” The other Duffy children love little Valentina too, and apparently always fight over who gets to hold her.
Rachel Campos-Duffy was a reality TV star, which is how she met her husband, before they got involved in politics.
Rachel got her public start on The Real World: San Francisco in June 1994, and was known for her taste in “bad boys.” However, she was also depicted as a steadfast Republican and Catholic with a bit of a rebellious streak. She met her husband, Sean Duffy, when they both starred in Road Rules: All Stars.
Rachel and Sean tied the knot in 1999 and began building their family together. In 2011, Sean began his run for Congress, and their shared Republican values worked in his favor. Sean became the representative to Wisconsin’s 7th District.
With her strong ties to politics and television, Rachel joined the Fox family in the post-Trump world, and has continued to voice her strong support of former President Trump.
Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband have a reported net worth of $500,000.
Reportedly, Rachel and Sean have a net worth of about $500,000. However, considering the fact they have nine children to support, they live pretty well-off. They are able to travel as a family, and the two are able to spend time at home with their children.
Although Rachel is now a working woman, she wasn’t always. Rachel told National Review that she doesn’t think “women can have it all.” She shared that for many years she was a stay-at-home mom, but decided to get back into the workforce to supplement their family income.
With nine children, we can imagine they’d need to bring in quite a bit of funds to support everyone. Now, we’ll hear Rachel’s take every morning on Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends airs every morning at 6 a.m. EST on Fox.