'Real World' Alum Rachel Campos-Duffy Will Be the Newest Face on 'Fox & Friends'

Reportedly, Rachel and Sean have a net worth of about $500,000. However, considering the fact they have nine children to support, they live pretty well-off. They are able to travel as a family, and the two are able to spend time at home with their children.

Although Rachel is now a working woman, she wasn’t always. Rachel told National Review that she doesn’t think “women can have it all.” She shared that for many years she was a stay-at-home mom, but decided to get back into the workforce to supplement their family income.

With nine children, we can imagine they’d need to bring in quite a bit of funds to support everyone. Now, we’ll hear Rachel’s take every morning on Fox & Friends.

Fox & Friends airs every morning at 6 a.m. EST on Fox.